Rahul Gandhi rings another warning bell to Centre over increase number of Coronavirus cases in India

    New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again slammed the Centre and warned India would record two million cases of the novel coronavirus by the second week of August, a day after the country reported a million infections.

    According to reports, India has now become the third country in the world after the United States and Brazil with more than a million cases of the coronavirus disease.

    It can be seen that the country crossed the million-mark in just 137 days and half of these were in a hard nationwide lockdown announced in the early days of the pandemic.

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "10,00,000 figures exceeded. If #COVID19 spreads at the same speed, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country by August 10."

    "The government must take concrete, planned steps to stop the epidemic," the Congress leader added.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Gandhi had questioned the Centre's claims on battling coronavirus, asking if India was at a "good position" in the battle against the virus.

    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 8:48 [IST]
