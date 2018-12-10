  • search
    'Rahul Gandhi rented farmhouse to scamster,' alleges BJP

    New Delhi, Dec 10: In continuation of its attack against Congress, BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have rented property to 'scamster' .

    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, said, " According to the news reports, we have come to know that there is a lavish farmhouse in Delhi's Mehrauli area in the name of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi . This property was rented out to a scamster by Rahul Gandhi."

    Patra said, "Corruption and Congress party are synonymous."

    "Rahul Gandhi is embroiled personally and individually in corruption case, " Patra said in a press conference. He went on to say that when Christian Michel was extradited to India, Congress lawyers were defending him.

    Christian Michel's role in the alleged bribery scandal in last week led to his extradition to India, where he's being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

    The CBI is likely to seek an extension for holding the alleged middleman Christian Michel in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, as his five-day CBI custody ends on Monday.

