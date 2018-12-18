Rahul Gandhi refuses to comment on Sajjan Kumar's conviction

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 18: Speaking for the first time after Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he stood by his comments made earlier on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi, said, "I have made my position on the riots very clear, and I have said this before." He did not comment further on the question.

He told reporters that this press conference is about the farmers of the country and that Mr.Modi refuses to waive off even 1 rupee of loan.

Taking jibe at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, "JPC, Rafale, farm loan waivers, demonetization, typo errors will soon emerge in everything. People have been lied to, farmers and small traders are being looted. Demonetization is the biggest scam in the world."

He went on say that PM Narendra Modi government hasn't waived off a single rupee of farmers.

"We will not let PM Modi sleep till he waives of loans of farmers, all opposition parties will unitedly demand this. Till now PM has not waived off a single rupee of farmers, "said Rahul Gandhi.

It may be recalled that when Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the UK, he told an audience of UK-based parliamentarians and local leaders that while the riot was a tragedy, he disagreed with the view that the Congress was "involved".

"I think any violence done against anybody is wrong. There are legal processes ongoing in India but as far as I'm concerned anything is done that was wrong during that period should be punished and I would support that 100 per cent," he said. "I have no confusion in my mind about that. It was a tragedy, it was a painful experience. You say that the Congress party was involved in that, I don't agree with that. Certainly there was violence, certainly, there was a tragedy."