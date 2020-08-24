Rahul Gandhi questions timing of letter, accuses dissenters in party of colluding with BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 24: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned timing of demand for a change in party leadership at the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and accused signatorioes of the letter to Sonia Gandhi of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Why was the letter (over party leadership) sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in the hospital?", Gandhi asked.

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.?

There has been a huge outpouring of support for the Gandhis with party leaders from across the country urging her to continue as party chief or appoint Rahul Gandhi to the post.