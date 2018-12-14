Rahul Gandhi questions SC's basis for verdict on Rafale deal

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 14: Though the Supreme Court today said there was no proof of wrongdoing in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his 'chor' (thief) jibe, and yet again said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped Anil Ambani.

    The Supreme Court of India found no irregularities in the government's decision-making process to procure the 36 Rafale jets from Dassault under the Indo-French intergovernmental agreement.

    "The basic foundation of the Supreme Court judgement is the CAG report. PAC chairman has not seen the CAG report. Yet the court has seen it. I am seriously not able to understand. You are laughing (to the media) but I don't understand," said the Congress chief.

    "How can it be possible that the foundation of SC judgement saying that pricing has been discussed in CAG report...PAC chairman (M Kharge) is sitting here, how come he never saw it. No one in PAC ever saw it. But Supreme Court saw it," he said.

    Hours after the Supreme Court's clean chit to the government on the Rafale deal, Rahul Gandhi raised questions about the basis of the court's decision and declared: "Chowkidar chor hai. We will prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped his friend Anil Ambani."

    "Poora Hindustan samajhta hai ki chowkidaar chor hai. Seedhi baat hai aur hum isko saabit karke dikhaenge ki Hindustan ka Pradhanmantri Anil Ambani ka dost hai aur Anil Ambani ko usne chori karayi hai (Entire country knows that the watchman is thief. We will prove that India's prime minister is a friend of Anil Ambani and he facilitated theft)," he added.

    [Thumbs up for Rafale deal, no irregularities, no commercial favouritism found]

    The court also observed that it is not its job to go into pricing when the need and quality of aircraft is not in doubt. Further the court also said it did not find anything wrong in the selection of the Indian offset partners by Dassault. All the pleas have been dismissed. The court also said that no further review is required, while also adding that no probe is required into the pricing aspect or decision making process for the purchase of the aircraft.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 21:03 [IST]
