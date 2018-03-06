Rahul Gandhi promises Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh

Congress party President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh and promised Special Category Status for the state Pradesh when his party comes to power in 2019. TDP MPs are protesting outside parliament building during the second phase of the budget session, in front of the Gandhi statue at Parliament in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, said, "We are for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. The first thing we will do when we come to power in 2019 is to give the state Special Category Status. Confident that if we stand together we will convince GoI & PM that what is due to people of state should be given."

The MPs are in protest since last month expressing disappointment over the resources allocated in the Union Budget 2018-19 for Andhra Pradesh and asserting that it would continue to fight for the state's due.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan on Monday asked the Centre to expedite resolution of all provisions in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, including according special category status to the state. Addressing a joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly on Monday morning on the opening day of the state's budget session, he said the state government "would not rest" till its dream of emerging as a power to reckon with in the Asia-Pacific region were realised.

If TDP has to protest so much to get what #AndhraPradesh was promised and rightly deserves during bifurcation, then what is the whole point of TDP being in alliance with the NDA? So, has NDA used TDP just for votes and then failed the state? pic.twitter.com/gsnlXlma23 — PAUL OOMMEN (@Paul_Oommen) March 6, 2018

