  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi promises ‘martyr’ status for jawans, if Cong voted to power

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 23: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said paramilitary personnel who are killed in the line of duty will be accorded with 'martyr' status if his party comes to power.

    He said this in response to a question on 'martyr' status to the jawans during an interaction session with university students at the JLN Stadium here.

    Photo credit: @INCIndia
    Photo credit: @INCIndia

    "I agree with you. Paramilitary jawans don't get 'martyr' status. They should get it, and if we come to power, they will be accorded that status," Gandhi said. His comment comes days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

    Also Read Modi govt doesn't want to accept 'job crisis', says Rahul Gandhi

    "If you see, I am much in contact with paramilitary forces, because of security provided by them to me (during events). These jawans, whether from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, or CISF, they suffer more casualty, but they get less infrastructure support, which is not good," Gandhi said.

    After the terror assault in Pulwama, the Congress president had tweeted, "The brave are martyred. Their families struggle. 40 Jawans give their lives but are denied the status of 'Shaheed'."

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi martyr

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue