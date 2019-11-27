Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 27: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met their party colleague and ex-finance minister P Chidambaram at Delhi's Tihar jail on Wednesday. The meeting believed to be lasted for close to 50 minutes.

"Today Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met my father. This sends out a very strong message that the Congress party is with him," Karti Chidamabaram said after the meeting.

"My father has been in jail for the past 99 days, hope for justice from the Supreme Court" he added.

The meeting comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing Chidambaram's bail application in the INX Media corruption case. On Monday, Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari had met Chidambaram.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.