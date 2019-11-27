  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met their party colleague and ex-finance minister P Chidambaram at Delhi's Tihar jail on Wednesday. The meeting believed to be lasted for close to 50 minutes.

    "Today Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met my father. This sends out a very strong message that the Congress party is with him," Karti Chidamabaram said after the meeting.

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail
    P Chidambaram

    "My father has been in jail for the past 99 days, hope for justice from the Supreme Court" he added.

    The meeting comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing Chidambaram's bail application in the INX Media corruption case. On Monday, Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari had met Chidambaram.

    Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

    He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi chidambaram tihar jail

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue