Rahul Gandhi playing into hands of Rafale competitors: Union Minister RS Prasad

India

oi-Vikas SV

New delhi, Mar 7: The BJP-led government at the Centre hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on PM Modi in the wake of new trun that Rafale deal issue took after a report in daily 'The Hindu' allegedly based on "stolen" documents from the defence ministry.

Alleging 'parallel negotiation' in Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded 'a criminal investigation' against Modi. "PM Modi performed bypass surgery in Rafale deal," Gandhi said on Thursday.

Reacting to this, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the Congress president and accused Gandhi of telling 'blatant lies'.

"Totally condemn the blatant lies of Rahul Gandhi. He doesn't believe the Indian Air Force, he doesn't believe the SC, doesn't believe the CAG. Does he want to believe Pakistan? He is inadvertently or deliberately playing into hands of Rafale competitors," RS Prasad told ANI.

The Congress president's fresh attack came a day after the government's top law officer told the Supreme Court that the documents cited by lawyer Prashant Bhushan were 'stolen'. The top court was hearing requests to review its December verdict that rejected the demand for a probe into the deal to purchase Rafale fighter jets from French aviation firm Dassault Aviation.

"It's a blatant case of corruption, it is clearly stated that the PM of India is carrying out a parallel negotiation," Gandhi said today. "Why should there not be a criminal investigation? The problem in India is there is a criminal investigation only on people who oppose PM Modi. Basically, everything possible is done to safeguard Narendra Modi."

The Congress on Wednesday alleged corruption and malfeasance in the Rafale fighter jet deal and said the time has come to lodge an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The corruption and malfeasance in Rafale deal is out in the open. PM Modi misused his office to give benefits to Dassault Aviation and caused loss to the public exchequer," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had told reporters yesterday.