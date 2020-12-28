Motilal Vora: The last of Gandhians in Congress who earned its first family's trust

Rahul Gandhi, on foreign trip, wishes Congress on 136th foundation day

New Delhi, Dec 28: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a foreign visit, on Monday greeted the party workers on the occasion of the Congress' 136th foundation day. In his message, Rahul Gandhi said that his party will support every voice raised in support of the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Congress is committed to support the voice raise in favour of the nation. Today, on the foundation day of the Congress, we reiterate our pledge of truth and equality. Jai Hind! #CongressFoundationDay."

December 28 is the 136th foundation day of the Indian National Congress. The party was founded in 1885. It is the oldest political party in the country. The Congress ruled the country for nearly six decades. The party is, however, out of power since 2014.

According to Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a "short personal visit". He did not disclose Rahul Gandhi's destination, but it is reportedly said that he has left for Milan in Italy on a Qatar Airways flight in the morning. His maternal grandmother stays in Italy and he visited her earlier too.

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes amid coronavirus pandemic that has rocked Italy. The virus has infected over 20 lakh people in Italy and claimed over 71,000 lives.