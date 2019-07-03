Rahul Gandhi officially quits as Congress chief

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delh, July 3: Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday- it was "an honour to serve the Congress party" in a letter he tweeted hours after declaring that he was no longer the Congress party president. Adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay.

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

The Wayanad lawmaker, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation.



I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

However, his resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Will Sushil Kumar Shinde replace Rahul Gandhi as new Congress chief?

Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old to rethink his decision, he has remained unfazed.