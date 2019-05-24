  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi offers to resign, CWC likely to take call tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: After a humiliating defeat, Rahul Gandhi may resign as Congress president post tomorrow at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. However, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi turned down the offer.

    The party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party at 11 AM tomorrow.

    Rahul Gandhi offers to resign, CWC likely to take call tomorrow
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    2019 elections that saw him lose even his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul lost to BJP candidate Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

    UP Congress chief Raj Babbar reportedly offers to quit

    In the aftermath of the crushing defeat, reports said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign from the post of Congress chief. However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied the reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign.

    This was the first LS election the Congress fought under the presidency of Rahul Gandhi who assumed the mantle of the organisation from past president and mother Sonia Gandhi in December 2017.

    Rahul steered the campaign himself calling PM Narendra Modi "chor", and presenting the Nyay alternative rather late in the day.

    The top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in Lok Sabha elections and assess them. The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the Narendra Modi led BJP. The party bagged only 52 seats in this election.

    Exit polls vs Results: Who got it right in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    Top party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, are expected to attend the meeting.

    As per latest trends, BJP-led NDA has won 353 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress-led UPA has won 92 seats. But the 2019 loss is huge considering negligible gains for the Congress, blank performance in 19 states.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi cwc congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+1353354
    CONG+09090
    OTH09898
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP23436
    JDU077
    OTH11112
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM1717
    SDF1515
    OTH00
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyWT
    BJD112112
    BJP2323
    OTH1111
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    WON

    Talari Rangaiah - YSRCP
    Anantapur
    WON
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue