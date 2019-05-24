Rahul Gandhi offers to resign, CWC likely to take call tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 24: After a humiliating defeat, Rahul Gandhi may resign as Congress president post tomorrow at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. However, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi turned down the offer.

The party has convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party at 11 AM tomorrow.

2019 elections that saw him lose even his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul lost to BJP candidate Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar reportedly offers to quit

In the aftermath of the crushing defeat, reports said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign from the post of Congress chief. However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala denied the reports of Rahul Gandhi offering to resign.

This was the first LS election the Congress fought under the presidency of Rahul Gandhi who assumed the mantle of the organisation from past president and mother Sonia Gandhi in December 2017.

Rahul steered the campaign himself calling PM Narendra Modi "chor", and presenting the Nyay alternative rather late in the day.

The top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in Lok Sabha elections and assess them. The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the Narendra Modi led BJP. The party bagged only 52 seats in this election.

Exit polls vs Results: Who got it right in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Top party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, are expected to attend the meeting.

As per latest trends, BJP-led NDA has won 353 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress-led UPA has won 92 seats. But the 2019 loss is huge considering negligible gains for the Congress, blank performance in 19 states.