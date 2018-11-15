  • search

Rahul Gandhi not a leader, he is still learning, says Congress veteran Hansraj Bhardwaj

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 15: Former union minister and senior Congress leader Hansraj Bhardwaj has said that party president Rahul Gandhi is not a leader and will become one only when public accepts him.

    "Rahul Gandhi kaun sa neta hai, main nahi manata. (Is Rahul Gandhi a leader, i don't think so)," he told news agency ANI.

    Rahul Gandhi not a leader, he is still learning, says Congress veteran Hansraj Bhardwaj
    File photo of Hansraj Bharadwaj

    When asked that the Congress is trying to counter the BJP by indulging in politics of religion, he said, "That is why Congress is losing."

    Also Read | Congress not in a state to counter Modi juggernaut: Senior Congress leader HR Bhardwaj

    "Politics in the name of religion is wrong. Whether Jawaharlal Nehru or Indira Gandhi, they never practised communal politics," he added.

    He said Rahul Gandhi is still learning and will become a leader only when public accepts him.

    This is not the first time that Bhardwaj has been critical of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. In 2015, former Karnataka Governor had said Congress was is too weak to counter the ruling BJP at Centre. He has said Congress and Rahul Gandhi were "out of touch with the ground reality".

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 15:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue