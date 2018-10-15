Rahul Gandhi may face the ire for skipping Laxmi Bai’s memorial in Gwalior during his road show

New Delhi, Oct 15: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to be once again in controversy for not paying his respect to the real freedom fighters of the country as he is not going to visit memorial of Rani Laxmi Bai in Gwalior while his election rally is just 300 metres away from her memorial. Rahul Gandhi's rally is planned on October 15, 2018.

The controversy is likely to be racked up as Rahul Gandhi will be visiting memorial of Madhavrao Scindia to pay his homage. Due to Rahul Gandhi visiting memorial of Madhavrao Scindia, he has been asked to take a bath to visit famous Lord Shiv temple at Achler and after offering prayer in this temple Rahul gandhi will be doing a roadshow in Gwalior. Rahul is starting his election campaign from Madhya Pradesh by offering prayer at tantric Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia district from October 15.

Besides that Rahul will be visiting Hajarat Meer Badshah and a Gurudwara in Gwalior to offer his prayers. Gurudwara is at the Gwalior fort so he will be visiting there by helicopter by October 16. Rani Laxmi Bai martyred fighting British Army on June 18, 1858 in Gwalior. So her mausoleum has been built in Gwalior.

Rahul Gandhi might also be criticized more as when recently Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah visited Gwalior he had paid his respect to Laxmi Bai. The programme made for Rahul does not have any plan of his visiting her mausoleum. No Congress leader has the answer for this that why such thing is happening.

Meanwhile, block committees have been asked to go to localities around the area with yellow rice which too is being opposed calling it the practice adopted by the Congress. This is an attempt to bring crowd to Rahul's roadshow. Moreover, all the rallies of the Congress president in Datia, Dabra, Gwalior, Sheopur and Jaura are being organised in small grounds which have the maximum capacity of seating 15000 people. Earlier meeting of the state Congress presidents or Rahul Gandhi were organised in bigger grounds having capacity of at least seating 30000 people.

The Madhya Pradesh administration is tough on rallies of Rahul Gandhi as either it did not allow to erect or removed hoardings of Rahul's rally that were erected without permission.

In another development former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh has been kept away from Narmada Aarti of Rahul Gandhi and this time round also Singh is kept away from Datia and Gwalior visits of Gandhi. He will also not be in the road show in Gwalior while Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath, Congress Legislative Party leader Ajay Singh and tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria will be present in this road show. The reason is being sighted the old anger against him.