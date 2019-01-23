Rahul Gandhi may contest Lok Sabha polls from 3 seats

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 23: Congress President Rahul Gandhi may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from three seats - Nanded in Maharasthra, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh and his very own Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

The news was carried by channels like Times Now and Republic, garnering a lot of traction on social media.

However, it is unclear if Gandhi will contest on multiple seats or will drop the traditional Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Reports add that another seat in Madhya Pradesh is under consideration.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Irani had lost to Rahul from Amethi, from where the Congress chief has been contesting since 2004. However, she has been saying of late that the people of Amethi have seen through Congress' game and would vote it out in the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath represents Chhindwara in Parliament and he will be stepping down soon to become an MLA to continue as the CM of the Hindi heartland state.