Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmer protests this week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 28: Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi is likely to join the farmer protests in Punjab this week. He is also expected to address a rally and the date of the same would be finalised soon.

Punjab's Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh will stage a sit in protest against the contentious laws on Monday at Katkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

National Trades Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre had also decided to extend support to the Bharat Bandh on September 25.

Farmers to intensify protests today

The Shiromani Akali Dal announced that it would undertake a Chakka Jam for three hours across Punjab.

Rakesh Tikait, the president of BKU said that over 100 farmer unions will take part in the protests on September 25. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will jam their respective villages, towns and highways. In Haryana, it is planned to be completely closed. We are planning to involve local shopkeepers and will come out with a final strategy on September 24, he also said.

