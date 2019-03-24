  • search
    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Wayanad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from Wayanad in North Kerala. While the Kerala unit of the Congress has indicated the same, a formal announcement to this effect is still awaited.

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Wayanad

    Wayanad covers the highest district in North Kerala. It also shares boundaries with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. There are parts of Kozhikode and Malappuram districts which fall under this constituency.

    Congress to contest on 24 seats, NCP on 20 seats in Maharashtra

    The seat is considered to be a safe one for the Congress as it has won the previous two elections comfortably. In the 2009 polls, the party had won with a record margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

    Former Kerala Chief Minister, Oomen Chandy said that Rahul Gandhi was urged to contest from Wayanad. He also added that this move would benefit the Congress largely.

    Sunday, March 24, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
