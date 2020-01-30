  • search
    Rahul Gandhi leads "Save the Constitution" march in Wayanad

    By PTI
    |

    Wayanad, Jan 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a mass protest march against the amended Citizenship Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Thursday.

    Holding party flags, hundreds of workers are taking part in the two kilometre-long "Save the Constitution" march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally.

    'To silence a critic’: Rahul Gandhi backs Kunal Kamra

    The former Congress president, who reached here on Wednesday night, would also address the party workers after the rally.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
