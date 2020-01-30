Rahul Gandhi leads "Save the Constitution" march in Wayanad

  • search
    Wayanad, Jan 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a mass protest march against the amended Citizenship Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad district on Thursday.

    Holding party flags, hundreds of workers are taking part in the two kilometre-long "Save the Constitution" march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Image courtesy: @INCIndia

    Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and AICC secretary K C Venugopal were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally.

      The former Congress president, who reached here on Wednesday night, would also address the party workers after the rally.

