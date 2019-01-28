  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Anant Kumar Hegde, demands his sacking

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde and demanded his sacking.

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to twitter the congress chief wrote:"This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a Union Minister and deserves to be sacked. "

    Hegde, who is known for making outlandish statements, had said on Sunday, "The hand that touches a Hindu woman must not exist".

    Also Read | Ananth Kumar says Chop off hands that touch Hindu girl, drags Dinesh Gundurao in Twitter war

    Reacting to Hegde's remarks, Karnataka state Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned Hegde's achievements as a Union minister.

    Gundu Rao's attack was met with a vicious retort by Hegde, who said that the state Congress chief's only achievement was "running behind a Muslim girl".

    Earlier this month, he had said that Kerala government's handling of the Sabarimala row was "daylight rape" of Hindus.

    Last year, he had called Dalit protesters in Karnataka's Ballari "dogs barking on the road".

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi anant kumar hegde

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue