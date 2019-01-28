Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Anant Kumar Hegde, demands his sacking

New Delhi, Jan 28: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde and demanded his sacking.

Taking to twitter the congress chief wrote:"This man is an embarrassment to every Indian. He's unfit to be a Union Minister and deserves to be sacked. "

Hegde, who is known for making outlandish statements, had said on Sunday, "The hand that touches a Hindu woman must not exist".

Reacting to Hegde's remarks, Karnataka state Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned Hegde's achievements as a Union minister.

Gundu Rao's attack was met with a vicious retort by Hegde, who said that the state Congress chief's only achievement was "running behind a Muslim girl".

Earlier this month, he had said that Kerala government's handling of the Sabarimala row was "daylight rape" of Hindus.

Last year, he had called Dalit protesters in Karnataka's Ballari "dogs barking on the road".