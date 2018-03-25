Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: Seven JD (S) MLAs join Congress

Seven rebel Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs joined the Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru on Sunday. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and other state Congress leaders were also present at the event.
Rahul Gandhi, who is in the fourth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, is currently touring the old Mysuru region, where the Vokkaliga community has a significant presence. The JD(S) enjoys the support of the Vokkaligas.
JD (S) MLAs join Congress
Rahul had earlier today launched a scathing attack on JD (S) and asked the former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's party to come clean on its support to the BJP.
Rahul Gandhi is currently in Karnataka
Claiming that the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) party has become a wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he had said, "Earlier, the 'S' in JDS used to stand for 'Secular', but since they have become a B-team for BJP, JDS means Janata Dal Sangh Parivaar."
Function in Mysuru
With elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly on the horizon, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the BJP. While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to regain the southern state.
