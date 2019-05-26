Rahul Gandhi insists he wants to quit top job in Congress

New Delhi, May 25: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Madde it clear that he was keen on quitting the top post in the party following the disastrous show in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi made his intent clear even as the party passed a unanimous resolution expressing full faith in his leadership. While he remained defiant, party workers would try and convince him to stay on.

However, if Rahul continues to insist, then they would ask him name his successor.

Even if he quits the top job, he would continue to work for the party. Rahul had said that he took full responsibility for the party's defeat.

Following the meeting held on Saturday, the party passed a resolution which read, "Congress President, Shri Rahul Gandhi in his address to the CWC offered his resignation, as the party president.

The CWC unanimously and with one voice rejected the same and requested the Congress President for his leadership and guidance in these challenging times. The CWC unanimously called upon the Congress President, Shri Rahul Gandhi to lead the party in its ideological battle and to champion the cause of India's youth, the farmers, the SC/ST/OBC's, the minorities, the poor and the deprived sections."