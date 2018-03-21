Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: Visits Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chickmagaluru

Congress President Rahul Gandhi continued his temple visits in Karnataka as he visited Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chickmagalur on the second day of 'Janaashirvada Yatre' on Wednesday. Karnataka Congress in charge KC Venugopal, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwar accompanied the party chief.

Also, Rahul Gandhi visited Sringeri Mutt and interacted with the students of Rajiv Gandhi Sanskrit University. Later, he will address public meetings in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan today.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacted with the students of the Veda Pathashala at the Sringeri Mutt, Chikmagalur. #JanaAashirwadaYatre #RGInKarnataka pic.twitter.com/jXxXmiiBOz — Congress (@INCIndia) March 21, 2018

On the first day of 'Janaashirvada Yatre', he interacted with the fishermen community of Thenka Yermal, Udupi, on Monday. He was in Mangalore for the third phase of the campaign. He toured Udupi and addressed a public rally in Dakshina Kannada.

It may be recalled that during the first phase of Jan Aashirwada Yatre, Gandhi visited the famous Huligemma temple in Koppal district, Gavi Siddheshwar Mutt in Yadgiri district, Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Gulbarga and Anubhava Mantap in Basavakalyana in Bidar district.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day