Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: Offers prayers at Chamundeshwari temple

Congress President Rahul Gandhi continued his fourth phase of Janaaashirwada Yatre on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

Chamundeshwari temple is located in Chamundeshwari constituency. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to contest from this constituency in Assembly Election slated for May.

Siddaramaiah had announced that he would contest from Chamundeshwari Constituency. He had earlier also said that this would be his last election. It can be noted that he had started his political career by contesting from the same constituency - Chamundeshwari - in 1983 representing Bharatiya Lok Dal party.

Rahul Gandhi will cover Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Mysuru districts today.

Itinerary of today's programme:

• 09:15 hrs: Visit to Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysore

• 10:15 hrs: Interaction with Students at Arts Block, Maharani's Arts College for Women, Mysore

• 12:00 hrs: Corner Meeting at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium Ground, Chamarajanagar, District Chamarajanagar

• 14:15 hrs: Swagat at Santhemarahalli, District Chamarajanagar

• 15:00 hrs: Swagat at Yalandar, District Chamarajanagar

• 16:00 hrs: Swagat at Kollegal, District Chamarajanagar

• 17:15 hrs: Public Meeting at Kanaka Dasa Stadium, Malavalli, District Mandya

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day