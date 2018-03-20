Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka: 3rd phase of Jana Aashirwada Yatre begins

Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah interacted with the fishermen community of Thenka Yermal, Udupi, on Monday. Earlier, he inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi National Academy of Political Education in Udupi. He is in Mangalore for the third phase of Janaashirwada Yatre. He will tour Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts on March 20th and 21st.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Shree Narayana Guru taught us that our thoughts and beliefs may vary, but we are all one and God is in all of us. The same thought is also reflected in Basavanna's teachings".

"Only the richest few in the country have benefited from BJP Government's policies. Rs 2.50 lakh crores were waived off in Corporate loans. But PM Modi and Arun Jaitley refuse to waive off farmers' loans".

Later in the evening, he will visit the Gokarnanatheshwara Temple and also visit the Rosario Church and the Ullal Dargah in Mangalore.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi returns to Karnataka for the third leg of #JanaAashirwadaYatre. #RGInKarnataka pic.twitter.com/3S0UNitVgM — Congress (@INCIndia) March 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi's campaign in the coastal Karnataka region starts after BJP concluded 'Hindutva Padayatre'. The coastal region is communally charged political region of the state. Early this month, the BJP took out a three-day march in the coastal region on 3 March. The march moves to Honnavar, Bhatkal, reached Mangaluru on 6 March.

1st phase of Jana Aashirwada Yatre:

The march-called as Hindutva Padayatra-is part of the BJP's 2018 election campaign to target the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over failing law and order in the state including the rise of communally motivated murders.

During the first phase of Jan Aashirwada Yatre, Rahul Gandhi visited the famous Huligemma temple in Koppal district, Gavi Siddheshwar Mutt in Yadgiri district, Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Gulbarga and Anubhava Mantap in Basavakalyana in Bidar district.

Also, he addressed address four public meetings, one tribal rally, and two interactions with farmer union and professional and business community members.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day