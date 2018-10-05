  • search

Rahul Gandhi hopes parties would come together especially in UP for 2019 polls

By
    New Delhi, Oct 5: The Mayawati outburst has left the Congress concerned and it is working around a new strategy to ensure that all the anti-BJP fronts rally together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    Going by what Rahul Gandhi said, it appears as though there would be a different strategy for Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Rahul Gandhi said that he feels in the national elections, the parties would come together particularly in Uttar Pradesh. This was said in response to a question that the Congress was not willing to accommodate regional players while building alliances.

    Mayawati had earlier this week walked out of the alliance with the Congress for the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh polls.

    The Congress chief said that he is flexible in his efforts to rope in the BSP for the assembly polls in MP. The alliance in the state and centre is different and Mayawati has indicated that. We were pretty flexible and I was more flexible than the state leaders, he said.

    He however said that the Congress would win the elections in MP, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chattisgarh despite going alone. He however was quick to admit that an alliance in MP would have been good for the party.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 11:42 [IST]
