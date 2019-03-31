  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda to address first joint rally in Bengaluru today

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 31: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha election campaign on Sunday on the outskirts of the city in the presence of Congress president, Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch, H. D. Deve Gowda on Sunday.

    The 'Parivartana Samavesha' will be the first such rally of the two parties after the combine came to power in the state in May last year.

    Rahul Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda to address first joint rally in Bengaluru today

    Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, who visited the BIEC ground near Nelamanagala, where the rally will be held to inspect the arrangements, called it a "historic event."

    Amethi is 'karmabhoomi,' but Rahul readies for Wayanad contest as well

    Congress and JDS ministers, legislators and leaders will be part of the event.

    Sunday evening's rally will also be attended by lakhs of workers of both parties from Tumkur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru urban districts, Congress and JDS sources said.

    According to the seat-sharing arrangements, the Congress and JDS have decided to contest in 21 and 7 seats, respectively. For the coalition to emerge as a formidable opposition to BJP and win more number of seats, it is crucial for the Congress to transfer its votes to the JDS and vice-versa, according to reports.

    The people of Karnataka will vote in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23. Results will be out on May 23.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi hd deve gowda lok sabha elections 2019 congress

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue