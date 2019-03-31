Rahul Gandhi, HD Deve Gowda to address first joint rally in Bengaluru today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 31: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the ruling alliance in Karnataka will launch their joint Lok Sabha election campaign on Sunday on the outskirts of the city in the presence of Congress president, Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) patriarch, H. D. Deve Gowda on Sunday.

The 'Parivartana Samavesha' will be the first such rally of the two parties after the combine came to power in the state in May last year.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, who visited the BIEC ground near Nelamanagala, where the rally will be held to inspect the arrangements, called it a "historic event."

Congress and JDS ministers, legislators and leaders will be part of the event.

Sunday evening's rally will also be attended by lakhs of workers of both parties from Tumkur, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru urban districts, Congress and JDS sources said.

According to the seat-sharing arrangements, the Congress and JDS have decided to contest in 21 and 7 seats, respectively. For the coalition to emerge as a formidable opposition to BJP and win more number of seats, it is crucial for the Congress to transfer its votes to the JDS and vice-versa, according to reports.

The people of Karnataka will vote in two phases, 14 constituencies each, on April 18 and 23. Results will be out on May 23.