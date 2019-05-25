Rahul Gandhi has not offered to resign yet, says Congress amid confusion

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 25: The Congress on Saturday denied the rumours of party President Rahul Gandhi's resignation as its top leaders met to review the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Amid rumours of the party brass unwilling to put the onus entirely on Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in the national capital on Saturday.

Earlier reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation to the Congress Working Committee taking full responsibility for the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

The top leadership of the party wants him to stay as the party president, the reports added.

However, in a clarification issued by the party, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala clarified that Rahul Gandhi has not offered a resignation and dismissed reports of him doing so.

The fall of Gandhi bastion: Why Rahul lost from Amethi?

Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the Lok Sabha poll drubbing, as the party's highest decision-making body met in New Delhi.

The CWC meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and other top leaders from across the country.

Though the party improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year. The party could not open its account in 18 states and Union Territories.

Murmurs are already appearing within the party over taking responsibility for its poor performance, with some of its leaders already sending in their resignations. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik have announced their resignations from the post.