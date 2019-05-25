  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi has not offered to resign yet, says Congress amid confusion

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: The Congress on Saturday denied the rumours of party President Rahul Gandhi's resignation as its top leaders met to review the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Amid rumours of the party brass unwilling to put the onus entirely on Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in the national capital on Saturday.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting

    Earlier reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi offered his resignation to the Congress Working Committee taking full responsibility for the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

    The top leadership of the party wants him to stay as the party president, the reports added.

    However, in a clarification issued by the party, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala clarified that Rahul Gandhi has not offered a resignation and dismissed reports of him doing so.

    The fall of Gandhi bastion: Why Rahul lost from Amethi?

    Top Congress leaders from across the country Saturday got together to review the Lok Sabha poll drubbing, as the party's highest decision-making body met in New Delhi.

    The CWC meeting, chaired by Rahul Gandhi, was attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and other top leaders from across the country.

    Though the party improved on its 2014 tally of 44, it could win just 52 Lok Sabha seats this year. The party could not open its account in 18 states and Union Territories.

    Murmurs are already appearing within the party over taking responsibility for its poor performance, with some of its leaders already sending in their resignations. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik have announced their resignations from the post.

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress lok sabha polls resignation

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue