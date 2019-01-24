  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rahul Gandhi has accepted he can’t do politics, Sumitra Mahajan on Priyanka Gandhi's poll plunge

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who said Priyanka's entry into active politics is a realisation on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's part that he "can't do politics all alone".

    Rahul Gandhi has accepted he can’t do

    "She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is a good woman and Rahulji has accepted he can't do politics all alone, and for that he is taking Priyanka's help. It is a good thing," Mahajan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi appointed Priyanka Gandhi as the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, marking her formal induction into the Congress. Not only that, the appointment also makes her a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body.

    The eastern Uttar Pradesh is considered key to BJP's strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka Gandhi's appointment is considered to give a boost to the Congress workers in the region. Before taking up the official responsibility of UP East, Priyanka Gandhi had limited her political activities only in two parliamentary constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented in the Lok Sabha by brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi respectively.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi sumitra mahajan congress party

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 20:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue