Rahul Gandhi has accepted he can’t do politics, Sumitra Mahajan on Priyanka Gandhi's poll plunge

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 24: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan who said Priyanka's entry into active politics is a realisation on Congress president Rahul Gandhi's part that he "can't do politics all alone".

"She (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is a good woman and Rahulji has accepted he can't do politics all alone, and for that he is taking Priyanka's help. It is a good thing," Mahajan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi appointed Priyanka Gandhi as the general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, marking her formal induction into the Congress. Not only that, the appointment also makes her a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body.

The eastern Uttar Pradesh is considered key to BJP's strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka Gandhi's appointment is considered to give a boost to the Congress workers in the region. Before taking up the official responsibility of UP East, Priyanka Gandhi had limited her political activities only in two parliamentary constituencies of Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented in the Lok Sabha by brother Rahul and mother Sonia Gandhi respectively.