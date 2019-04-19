  • search
    Rahul Gandhi gets EC notice over 'Nyay' banners in Amethi, gives 24 hours to reply

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over Congress Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) banners put up on a wall in Amethi on Friday.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    The Election Commission said that the banner was put up without the permission of the owner of the building. Furthermore, the details of the printing firm were not seen on the banner, the poll body said in a statement on Thursday.

    Not retiring, will be by Rahul's side when he becomes PM, says Deve Gowda on future plans

    The poll body asked Rahul to reply within 24 hours.

    Under the NYAY scheme or the minimum income guarantee scheme, the Congress has promised that it will give Rs 72,000 per year to 20 per cent of India's poorest if the party emerged victorious in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

    While Congress leaders and its president Rahul Gandhi have been saying the proposed scheme has got huge traction among the voters, the BJP has termed it totally impractical and against economic prudence.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
