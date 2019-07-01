Rahul Gandhi firm on quitting, rejects Ashok Gehlot's plea to remain Congress chief

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 01: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi rejected veteran party leader Ashok Gehlot's request that he continue as party chief, saying he had made his decision clear.

Gandhi's statement came after the Rajasthan Chief Minister took to Twitter today to voice his opinion. "We firmly believe that only he [Rahul Gandhi] can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards well being of our country and countrymen is un-compromised and unmatched," Gehlot wrote.

"All Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states will be meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi today at his residence to show our solidarity. Earlier also we all have stated that we are with Congress president and we own the responsibility of the 2019 debacle," Gehlot tweeted.

Spate of resignations continue in Congress as demands for Rahul to stay get louder

Gehlot went on to add that the 2019 Lok Sabha election was not a defeat of program, policy and ideology of the Congress.

Staying firm on his decision, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "I have made my decision clear. You all know it." Rahul Gandhi's statement comes shortly before chief ministers of Congress-ruled states will meet him in New Delhi.

Besides Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy are expected to meet Gandhi.

The Chief Ministers had been planning to meet the Congress chief for long to request him to continue as the party chief.