Rahul Gandhi files nomination after Congress show of strength in Amethi

India

oi-Deepika S

Amethi, Apr 10: Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his second nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi after Wayanad on Wednesday. UPA chairperson, Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Robert Vadra accompanied him in a procession to file his nomination.

The Congress chief undertook a 3-km road show from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination.

Rahul Gandhi, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will this time again face BJP's Smriti Irani who is likely to file her nomination papers a day later on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi for 'open book' debate on corruption

In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok sabha constituencies.

Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala and said he was contesting from a seat in South India as well to send a message of unity.

A Congress bastion, Amethi has been represented by several members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, including former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In fact, parties other than the Congress have represented Amethi only for two brief spells in a 52-year period beginning in 1967.

The last time Amethi had a BJP MP was in 1998-99. Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.