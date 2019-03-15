  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rahul Gandhi dubs New Zealand Mosque shootings as "despicable act of terrorism"

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 15: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took to Twitter to condemn mass shooting in two Mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch which left 49 people dead.

    Terming the incident as "a despicable act of terrorism", Rahul said the world stands in need of compassion and understanding and not bigotry and hate-filled extremism.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    "The New Zealand Shooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion and understanding. Not bigotry and hate-filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured," he said on Twitter.

    Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in New Zealand.

    Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described the New Zealand incident as a "crime against humanity" as he called for a fight against bigotry and hatred. "What happened in New Zealand is a crime against humanity. It is a dangerous reminder that hatred and bigotry must be fought at every turn. The families of the victims remain in our thoughts & prayers," he said.

    [Nine Indians missing in New Zealand Christchurch shooting]

    In a letter to PM of New Zealand, PM Modi stressed India's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and of all those who support such acts of violence.

    At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks in New Zealand on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what is being seen as the worst attack on Muslims in a western country. The gunman reportedly fired dozens of bullets at people trying to run away or lying down in huddled groups in corners of the rooms.

    More rahul gandhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi new zealand

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 23:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue