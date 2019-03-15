Rahul Gandhi dubs New Zealand Mosque shootings as "despicable act of terrorism"

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 15: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took to Twitter to condemn mass shooting in two Mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch which left 49 people dead.

Terming the incident as "a despicable act of terrorism", Rahul said the world stands in need of compassion and understanding and not bigotry and hate-filled extremism.

"The New Zealand Shooting is a despicable act of terrorism, that must be condemned unequivocally. The world stands in need of compassion and understanding. Not bigotry and hate-filled extremism. My condolences to the families of the victims. My prayers go out to those who were injured," he said on Twitter.

Mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers killed 49 people in New Zealand.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel described the New Zealand incident as a "crime against humanity" as he called for a fight against bigotry and hatred. "What happened in New Zealand is a crime against humanity. It is a dangerous reminder that hatred and bigotry must be fought at every turn. The families of the victims remain in our thoughts & prayers," he said.

In a letter to PM of New Zealand, PM Modi stressed India's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and of all those who support such acts of violence.

At least 49 worshippers were killed in attacks in New Zealand on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, in what is being seen as the worst attack on Muslims in a western country. The gunman reportedly fired dozens of bullets at people trying to run away or lying down in huddled groups in corners of the rooms.