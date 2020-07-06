  • search
    Rahul Gandhi does not attend Parliament committee meetings on defence but 'demoralises' armed forces

    New Delhi, July 06: J P Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday trained his guns at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that dynasty will never let anyone in Congress grow.

    Nadda also said that Rahul Gandhi "has not attended" a single meeting of Parliament's standing committee on defence but continues to "demoralise" the nation and question the valour of armed forces.

    The senior BJP leader has questioned Rahul Gandhi in the past as well over his continuous criticism of the Centre after the June 15 violent border standoff with China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

    Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion, listen to them says Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote: "Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do."

    "Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don't matter, only commissions do. Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad," Nadda added.

    Nadda's tweets came following reports that Gandhi has attended none of the committee's meetings so far. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to Nadda's attack.

