Rahul Gandhi didn't mention his 'gotra', but of Nehru's: Rajasthan CM

By Pti
    Jaipur, Nov 27:  Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said Tuesday the 'gotra' mentioned by Rahul Gandhi while offering a puja was that of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and not of the Congress president.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI file photo
    A priest, who presided over the puja offered by Rahul during his visit to the Pushkar lake in Ajmer district on Monday, had claimed that the Congress chief's 'gotra' was 'Dattatreya' and he is a Kashmiri Brahmin.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party had been questioning the Congress chief over his temple visits during elections and even asked what his 'gotra' was.

    Addressing a rally in Ajmer's Nasirabad town, Raje said: "Rahul Gandhi did not mention his 'gotra', the 'gotra' mentioned was that of Nehruji. He should have mentioned the 'gotra' of his father (Rajiv Gandhi) and grandfather (Feroze Gandhi)."

    Raje also accused former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on insulting women.

    "Gehlot's remark (on her) is not only my insult, but the insult of all women," she said. Gehlot had recently said Raje greeted BJP chief Amit Shah by bowing before him. Rajasthan goes to poll on December 7.

    PTI 

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 vasundhara raje rahul gandhi congress

