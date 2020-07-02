  • search
    Rahul Gandhi demands revocation of H-1B visas' suspension by US

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 02: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that the suspension of H-1B visa by the United States be revoked as it would impact millions of Indians and US firms.

    What is a H-1B visa and how does the ban impact Indians

    Rahul Gandhi demands revocation of H-1B visas suspension by US

    "America has benefited enormously by embracing India's vast talent pool through its H-1B program. Its suspension will impact millions of Indians and US firms. It should be revoked," he said on Twitter.

    US President Donald Trump on June 23 issued a proclamation to suspend issuing of H-1B visa, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year, to protect American workers in a crucial election year.

    The proclamation that came into effect on June 24, is expected to impact a large number of Indian IT professionals and several American and Indian companies who were issued H-1B visas by the US government for the fiscal year 2021 beginning October 1.

    Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden has said that he will lift the temporary suspension on H-1B visas if he wins the November presidential elections.

