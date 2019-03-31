Rahul Gandhi coming to Kerala to fight against left, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

  • search
    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from a second seat in the state was symbolic of the grand old party's fight against the Left Front.

    Pinarayi Vijayan said,"Gandhi is one among the 20 candidates and doesn't need to be seen as any one different. We will fight against him. If Wayanad is symbolic of south India, no one in Kerala is going to see this as Gandhi's battle against the BJP. He should have contested from a constituency where a saffron party candidate is in fray. This is nothing but a fight against the Left."

    Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad LS seat also

    Earlier in the day, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has picked Wayanad as his second seat, following demands from southern India.

    Announcing party chief's decision at a press conference, senior leader Randeep Surjewala said that Gandhi chose the Kerala constituency as it is "geographically important".

    Read more about:

    pinarayi vijayan rahul gandhi kerala

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
