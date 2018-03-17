Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter handle

Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi has changed the Twitter handle on Saturday. The @OfficeOfRG account has been discontinued. Rahul Gandhi intimated his followers regarding the change in the twitter handle.

He tweeted, "For those of you who missed it, my Twitter handle has changed from 9 am this morning to @RahulGandhi

The @OfficeOfRG account has been discontinued.

I look forward to your feedback and comments and to continuing my dialogue with you via Twitter and other platforms."

Gandhi, who joined Twitter on 2015, has been using his account to focus on political issues and has been targetting the Narendra Modi-led government on development issues. He has been raising an anti-incumbency voice against the Centre.

