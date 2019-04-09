  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 09: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted a "challenge" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to "debate on corruption".

    The Congress chief tweeted, "Scared of debating me on corruption? I can make it easier for you. Let's go open book".

    Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi for ‘open book’ debate on corruption
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi further asked PM Modi to prepare to debate on the issues pertaining to the Rafale deal and Demonetisation.

    BJP's poll manifesto voice of an isolated man: Rahul Gandhi

    On April 4, Gandhi had claimed that the Prime Minister was "scared" and did not want to have a "real debate".

    "Narendra Modi is trying to hide, he is scared, he doesn't want to have a real debate. I challenge Narendra Modiji that he should debate with me on corruption, on national security, on foreign policy," Gandhi said.

    Gandhi has been repeatedly daring the Prime Minister to debate him on national security issues, especially the Rafale fighter jet deal, asserting that when it happens truth will be in front of the people.

    He also asked the media persons to question the Prime Minister as to why he is "scared of facing a press conference".

