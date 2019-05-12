Rahul Gandhi casts vote says, ‘Love will win against PM Modi’s campaign of hate’

New Delhi, May 12: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after casting his vote at Tughlaq Road with Congress leader Ajay Maken, said that the people were the rulers in this country and that he is willing to accept whatever the mandate of the people is. He said the issues of the polls were unemployment and the money siphoned off to Anil Ambani by Narendra Modi.

'Love will win', was Congress president Rahul Gandhi's message after casting vote in New Delhi on Sunday for the sixth round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 59 constituencies across 7 states.

"The election was fought on several issues - unemployment, farm distress, demonetization, Rafale... Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win," the president said after casting his vote in New Delhi constituency where party's Ajay Maken is a candidate against BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi and AAP's Brijesh Goyal.

As many as 1.43 crore people are expected to vote on Sunday in a high-stakes triangular fight to elect Delhi's seven Lok Sabha representatives, where BJP is looking to retain all seats, the ruling AAP trying to make its debut and the Congress attempting to regain its lost base.