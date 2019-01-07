Rahul Gandhi can’t deny his relations with Christian Michel: RS Prasad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 7: Hitting out at Congress over Rafale issue, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi is sabotaging India's security".

Prasad, while addressing media outside Parliament, posed three questions to Gandhi and asked him if he was lobbying for Eurofighter jets.

''Congress president Rahul Gandhi can't deny his relations with Christian Michel. Is Rahul Gandhi under pressure from competitors of Rafale?,'' questions RS Prasad.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha that doubts raised on her statement on HAL contracts was "incorrect and misleading". Later, the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Congress president accusing him of "sabotaging India's security".

Rahul Gandhi had accused Defence Minister of lying even in her clarification.

The Rafale fighter jet debate continued to rock Parliament on Monday as Sitharaman faced protests by Opposition MPs during her speech in the Lower House.