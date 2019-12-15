Rahul Gandhi can't be a patriot with 'borrowed' surname: Giriraj Singh hits back

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Dec 15: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with having brought ridicule upon the country by his "rape in India" remark. The firebrand BJP leader alleged that Gandhi's comments have been "against national interests" and often in sync with the line adopted by Pakistan. "Rahul Gandhi's remark has attracked international ridicule.

In the past, he has adopted a stance on issues like the surgical strikes and the Balakot air strikes that seemed to echo Pakistan's diatribe," Singh who represents Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat told reporters. At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts are attracting investors from the world over, he has come with the "rape in India" remark, he said. Gandhi faced a strong attack from the BJP over his 'rape in India' remarks made during a poll rally in Jharkhand.

'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will never apologise'

"What did Gandhi imply that people from across the world were welcome to come to India and rape our sisters and daughters? It seems he has no understanding of the nation's sensibilities. Having Gandhi as surname does not make you a Gandhi," he said.

Known for his hyper-nationalistic outbursts, Singh also raked up the issue of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin and said "when Chandragupta Maurya tied the knot with the daughter of Greek general Seleucus, he was advised by Chanakya to ensure that the progeny of the foreigner must not sit on the throne. We need to remind ourselves of the ancient dictum again."

To a query about the Congress' oft-repeated criticism of RSS ideologue V D Savarkar, the BJP leader said the Nehru- Gandhi family simply cannot appreciate the sacrifices of Savarkar who spent years inside a cellular jail, something none of them has experienced.

Rahul a worthy legatee of Pakistan’s founder: BJP

"I would like to warn the Nehru dynasty that it has exploited the country a lot and it must now give up its lust for power. To the Congress I would like to remind that it once had a son of the soil like Rajendra Prasad as its national president. Does the Congress have no pride left to have a similar leader to head the party now?" the Union minister said.