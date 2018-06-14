Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi's fitness video bizarre, ridiculous

Congress president Rahul Gandhi described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness video put out on Wednesday morning as "bizarre" and "ridiculous".

Hosting an Iftar party at a luxury hotel here on Wednesday, Gandhi said this amounted to bankruptcy and asked CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury to put out his fitness video to match the prime minister.

"Did you see the PM's fitness video? It is ridiculous... I mean... It is bizarre... This is bankruptcy," he said as he poked fun at the video put out by the prime minister.

Sharing a table with former presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil, Gandhi then turned to Yechury asking him to put out his fitness video as a challenge to Modi's.

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi, BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra and DMK's Kanimozhi were among those who had a hearty laugh over the Prime Minister's video.

Mukherjee, Patil and former vice president Hamid Ansari, who were sharing the table, were silently hearing the conversation.

Among others who also attended the Congress chief's Iftar included former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was not present as she is currently abroad.

Earlier, Congress leader Pramod Tewari termed the fitness video as an insult to the supreme sacrifice of the four BSF personnel who died in cross-border firing from Pakistan in Kashmir.

PTI

