  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rahul Gandhi calls on Manohar Parrikar in Panaji

    By
    |

    Panaji, Jan 29: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday met with Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to check on his health at the Chief Minister's office in Panaji.

    Chandrakant Kavlekar, Goa Congress Legislature Party Chief, said, "Rahul ji is on a private trip to Goa. He visited the CM to check on his health. I also requested him to meet our Congress MLAs, he obliged and met all of them."

    Rahul Gandhi calls on Manohar Parrikar in Panaji
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi met the Goa CM a month after Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released.

    Also Read | BJP says poverty eradicating, Rahul promises Minimum Income Guarantee to poor

    A day before vising Manohar Parrikar, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "30 days since the Goa Audio Tapes on RAFALE were released. No FIR or enquiry ordered. No action against the Minister either! It's obvious that the tapes are authentic & that Goa CM, Parrikar, is in possession of explosive RAFALE secrets, that give him power over the PM."

    Manohar Parrikar, who was defence minister before becoming Goa chief minister in 2017, had tweeted that the audio clip was a "desperate attempt to fabricate facts". The minister supposedly on tape, Vishwajit Rane, also alleged that it was doctored.

    According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is in Goa on a personal vacation with his mother Sonia Gandhi. The Congress claims to have an audio recording of a Goa minister quoting Manohar Parrikar as saying that files related to the Rafale jet deal were "in his bedroom".

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress goa manohar parrikar

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue